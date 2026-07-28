Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Promo Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Starrer To Be Out On July 30

Ramayana Trailer Release Date | Instagram

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was supposed to be out on July 24, 2026. However, the makers postponed the trailer release despite showcasing it at multiple events and screenings. Now, on Tuesday, producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to inform everyone that the trailer of the movie will be out on July 30, 2026, at 4:15 am.

Yes, you read it right! The trailer will be out early in the morning on Thursday. The note read, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 am IST worldwide (sic)."

Netizens React To Ramayana Trailer Release Date & Time

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Bas Bhai dil mat todna, kuchh aisa karke dikhao ke duniya dekhti reh jaaye....🔥🙌❤️ Jai Bajrang Bali (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Phir se jaagna padega (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Bhai ab dhoka mat dena please 👏😢 waiting (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Fans Upset With Ramayana Makers

When the makers announced on Friday that the trailer release had been postponed, fans were quite upset. They have been slamming the makers of Ramayana on social media. However, let's hope that now they are happy to know that the trailer will be out on Thursday.

Ramayana Trailer Leaked

Meanwhile, multiple clips from the trailer of Ramayana Part 1 have been leaked online. Netizens have watched the leaked videos, and their reaction to the trailer has been mixed. But now, it will be interesting to see what response the Ramayana trailer will get once it is officially unveiled on July 30.

Ramayana Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will release next year during the festival.