More Clips Of Ramayana Trailer Leaked; Fans Ask Makers To Quickly Release Full Promo Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash & Sai Pallavi Starrer

Ramayana Trailer Leaked | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer Ramayana was supposed to be out on July 24, 2026. But the makers delayed the trailer release. However, the trailer was screened at a few private events, like the trailer launch event in Delhi, a special screening for the Mumbai media, and recently, at the San Diego Comic-Con.

A few days ago, a small clip of the trailer was leaked online, and on Saturday, more clips of the promo made it to social media. Many people have the leaked version of the Ramayana trailer on social media, and they are praising it. However, some are asking the makers to quickly release the trailer, as a few clips are already going viral on social media.

Netizens React To Leaked Ramayana Trailer

A netizen tweeted, "It's disappointing that a film as big as #Ramayana couldn't protect its trailer from leaking before the official release. The makers should have had stronger security measures in place. Months of hard work deserve better than an online leak. (sic)"

Another X user wrote, "All 3 leaked clips look absolutely insane! Even in low quality, the grand scale, visuals, and background score give pure goosebumps. Nitesh Tiwari is crafting an absolute masterpiece! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Just release the last one minute as the first three minutes have already leaked. The whole fun of watching it for the first time is ruined (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Trailer Release Postponed

On Friday early morning, the makers shared a statement that they are postponing the trailer release date as they are partnering with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The film will be distributed internationally by Sony.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens during the festival next year.