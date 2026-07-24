Ramayana Trailer POSTPONED: Producer Namit Malhotra Announces Delay Hours Before Release, Reveals Global Launch Plan

Photo Via YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi and Yash, has been postponed just hours before its scheduled worldwide launch on July 24. In a surprise announcement, producer Namit Malhotra revealed that the trailer will no longer be released as planned, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a new date.

Ramayana Trailer Postponed

Taking to social media, Namit issued an official statement confirming that Sony Pictures Entertainment has come on board as the international distributor for the ambitious mythological epic. He added that the trailer will now be unveiled globally at a later date, though no revised release date has been announced yet.

Check out the official announcement:

'Ramayana Will Be Shown To Entire World...'

His note read, "In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm."

The makers are expected to announce a fresh trailer release date soon.

Ramayana Budget

The combined Rs 4,000-crore budget for the two Ramayana films makes the franchise one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever produced and places it among the costliest cinematic ventures globally.

Ramayana Release Date

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Ramayana features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.