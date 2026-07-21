'It’s Grand, It’s Spectacular!': Siddharth Anand Praises Ramayana Trailer; Fans Ask For Shah Rukh Khan's King Content

Siddharth Anand Praises Ramayana Trailer | YouTube / Instagram

The much-anticipated trailer for Ramayana Part 1 will be released on July 24, 2026. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, and others. However, many celebrities as well as media professionals have watched it, and they are sharing their reviews of the trailer on social media. After Atlee, Fighter director Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Ramayana trailer.

He tweeted, "Ramayana trailer! Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed! Yes, it’s GRAND, it’s SPECTACULAR! And, its heart is absolutely in the right place! Watched it twice to soak it all in. Yet wanted more. Can’t wait for Diwali! (sic)."

Ramayana trailer!

Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed! Yes it’s GRAND, it’s SPECTACULAR! And. Its heart is absolutely in the right place! Watched it twice to soak it all in. Yet wanted more. Can’t wait for Diwali ! — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) July 20, 2026

Well, after watching the tweets from these celebrities, we surely have high expectations from the Ramayana trailer.

Netizens Ask For King Content

Meanwhile, replying to Siddharth's tweet, netizens started asking him to share the promotional content of the filmmaker's next movie, King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

A netizen tweeted, "Thank you so much lord, i can’t wait for the film king with king, give us some content as soon as possible (sic)." Another X user wrote, "King teaser release on 2nd nov and attached with Ramayana globally (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "We need really good contents, teaser & trailer should be outstanding, abhi se posters/motion poster release kro, King theme lao buzz create karo, wake up Lord (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens during the festival next year. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of the year, and the expectations of the audience are also quite high.

King Release Date

Meanwhile, King is slated to release on December 24, 2026. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, and others.