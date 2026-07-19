Ranbir Kapoor Hides 'Pink Eye' With Sunglasses At Ramayana Trailer Launch In Delhi: What Infection Is He Suffering From?

The grand trailer launch of Ramayana: Part 1 in Delhi on July 18 had all eyes on Ranbir Kapoor as he stepped out in a regal ensemble inspired by Lord Ram. But it wasn't just his elegant appearance that caught attention. The actor kept his eyes hidden behind a pair of black sunglasses, revealing that he has a case of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals having eye infection

As promotions for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological film officially kicked off, Ranbir arrived looking every bit the modern royal in a black velvet bandhgala. Elevating the classic outfit was a distinctive Dhanush (bow)-shaped brooch, a thoughtful nod to Lord Ram's iconic weapon and a subtle tribute to the character he portrays on screen.

However, it was the black sunglasses that became the talking point of the evening. Addressing the audience, Ranbir said, "I'm sorry for wearing black sunglasses due to an eye infection. But I only have affection in my heart on this special occasion."

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According to an NDTV report, the actor developed conjunctivitis after his daughter Raha Kapoor was first affected by the infection. As a precaution, Ranbir chose to wear dark glasses while attending the high-profile event.

What exactly is conjunctivitis?

Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pink eye, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva – the thin, transparent membrane that covers the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelids.

According to the Mayo Clinic, when this delicate membrane becomes inflamed, the tiny blood vessels inside it become more visible, making the eyes appear pink or red.

The condition is usually caused by a viral infection, although bacterial infections, allergies and, in newborns, blocked tear ducts can also trigger it.

While conjunctivitis often causes discomfort, it usually doesn't lead to long-term vision problems. However, because viral and bacterial forms can spread easily, doctors recommend early diagnosis and proper hygiene to reduce the risk of passing it on to others.

Common symptoms to watch out for

The Mayo Clinic lists several symptoms commonly associated with conjunctivitis, including:

Redness in one or both eyes

Persistent itching

A gritty or sandy sensation

Watery eyes

Sticky discharge that may form crusts overnight

Difficulty opening the eyes in the morning due to crusting

Increased sensitivity to light (photophobia)

If symptoms become severe, vision changes occur, or the discomfort continues for several days, medical advice should be sought promptly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.