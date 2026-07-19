Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi Ace 'Ram Aur Sita' Energy At Ramayan Trailer Launch In Delhi; Ethnic Looks Decoded |

The promotions for Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 have officially begun, with the makers unveiling the film's trailer at a grand event in Delhi on July 18. The star-studded launch saw lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi make elegant appearances, staying true to the essence of the timeless epic through their thoughtfully curated outfits.

While Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Ram, embraced understated sophistication with a symbolic accessory, Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita stunned in graceful saree look.

Sai Pallavi looked every bit the epitome of elegance in a golden silk saree adorned with a rich magenta-pink border. She paired the saree with a matching half-sleeved silk blouse featuring intricate zari detailing that complemented the luxurious drape. The actress accessorised her look with a statement gold choker necklace, matching jhumkas, stacked gold bangles and a tiny black bindi that added a graceful finishing touch.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, opted for a refined black velvet bandhgala that exuded modern royalty. The standout element of his look was the Dhanush (bow)-shaped brooch pinned to the bandhgala. The symbolic accessory served as a subtle tribute to Lord Ram's iconic weapon, making it a meaningful addition to his ensemble and perfectly complementing the film's mythological theme.

He completed the look with black trousers, polished formal shoes and sleek black sunglasses.

Together, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi made a striking impression at the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer launch, embracing elegant fashion while paying homage to the legendary characters they portray. Their thoughtfully styled looks have already become one of the biggest highlights from the film's promotional event.