'Absolutely Blown Away...': Atlee Reviews Ramayana Trailer; Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash Starrer 'Magical'

Atlee Reviews Ramayana Trailer | Instagram

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was launched at a grand event in Delhi on Saturday. While it is not yet out digitally, it looks like filmmaker Atlee got a chance to watch the trailer, as on Monday he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of it. He praised the trailer and called it "magical".

The Jawan filmmaker tweeted, "Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir (sic)."

Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by @NamitMalhotra sir and what incredible craft from @niteshtiwari22 sir.@TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh,… — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 20, 2026

Atlee further praised the actors and wrote, "@TheNameIsYash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and @Sai_Pallavi92 is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical (sic)."

The filmmaker further wished the team a blockbuster movie and called it "epic".

Ramayana Part 1 Trailer

The trailer of Ramayana will be released digitally on July 24, 2026. Fans who got a chance to watch the trailer at the Delhi event have been praising it on social media.

Ramayana Part 1 Trailer Leaked?

A short clip has gone viral on social media claiming to be the leaked Ramayana trailer. However, there's no confirmation about it, whether it is footage from the trailer or an AI-generated video.

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali next year.

Ramayana Cast

In Ramayana, we will get to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavana, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

With such an amazing cast, and the film being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, we surely have high expectations from it.

Atlee's Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Atlee is currently busy with the shooting of Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.