Sitarist Rishab Sharma Stuns With Live Performance At Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Launch; Flaunts His Royal Angarakha Look & Ram Mandir Watch |

The grand trailer launch of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 in New Delhi on July 18 turned into a spectacular celebration of Indian music and culture as renowned sitarist Rishab Sharma captivated the audience with a mesmerising live performance. The celebrated musician not only set the tone for the evening with his soulful sitar recital but also received a major announcement from the filmmakers that left fans excited.

During the event, director Nitesh Tiwari revealed that Rishab Sharma is officially a part of the film's music department alongside Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The announcement was met with loud applause, raising anticipation for what promises to be a rich and immersive musical experience in the mythological epic.

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Apart from his spellbinding performance, Rishab Sharma also made heads turn with his elegant traditional attire. The sitarist opted for an ivory angarakha-style ensemble that exuded regal charm and timeless sophistication. The intricately tailored outfit reflected India's rich cultural heritage.

Keeping his accessories understated yet refined, Rishab paired the ensemble with a classic pearl necklace, adding a royal touch to his look. Another detail that caught the attention of fans was the mehendi adorning his hands, a signature element that Rishab often sports during his sitar performances. The intricate henna designs have become closely associated with his artistic identity, adding a unique and personal touch to every stage appearance.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Rishab Sharma gave fans a glimpse into the celebrations by sharing a series of photographs from the event preparations. He posed alongside the film's cast and crew, including Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Ram, and Yash, who essays the role of Ravana.

Among the pictures, one accessory particularly stood out, a beautifully crafted Ram Mandir-themed wristwatch. The unique timepiece instantly grabbed attention on social media.

The trailer launch marked the official beginning of promotions for Ramayana: Part 1, bringing together the film's cast, creators and musicians under one roof. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor made a style statement in a sophisticated black velvet bandhgala, accentuated with a symbolic Dhanush (bow)-shaped brooch as a tribute to Lord Ram.

Sai Pallavi, who plays Goddess Sita, embraced timeless elegance in a stunning golden silk saree with a rich magenta border, paired with traditional gold jewellery and minimal makeup, perfectly reflecting the grace of her on-screen character.