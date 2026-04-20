Rishab Sharma's Mehendi-Adorned Hands During Delhi Concert Is A Tribute To Lord Shiva; Here's What Sitarist Said | Instagram @kartik_chaturvedi88

Sitarist Rishab Sharma wrapped up his much-celebrated India tour with a spectacular finale in New Delhi on April 19, leaving audiences mesmerised not just with his music, but also with his deeply spiritual stage presence. The tour, which began on March 15 in Bengaluru, travelled across 10 cities before concluding in the capital with a packed and high-energy show.

Throughout the tour, Rishab made headlines for his electrifying performances and celebrity-studded audiences. However, during the Delhi concert, it was his unique look, particularly his mehendi-adorned hands, that truly captured attention.

While Rishab is widely admired for his musical prowess, a significant part of that aura comes from a personal ritual he follows, applying mehendi on his hands before major performances.

Opening up on the unique tradition, Rishab shared in an interview, “It's sort of like a ritual, I feel like it blesses my hands. It feels like I borrow energy from Shiv Ji and I hope that whatever I play in surrender will come out well and will impress him.”

Mehendi Dedicated To Lord Shiva

For his Delhi show, Rishab elevated this ritual by adorning his hands with specially intricate mehendi designs dedicated to Lord Shiva. Close-up glimpses shared on social media revealed intricate motifs including a trishul, damru, the third eye marked with bhasma, a crescent moon, and a serpent, all symbolic elements associated with Shiv Mahadev.

On the other hand, an elaborate depiction of Nataraj stood out, surrounded by detailed mandala patterns, adding a sacred and artistic vibe to his overall look.

Complementing the spiritual aesthetic, Rishab’s outfit also drew attention. He opted for black traditional dhoti pants paired with a kurta, layered with a striking golden armour, creating a powerful blend of tradition and contemporary fashion.

The Delhi concert was not just visually captivating but also significant in scale. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was among the notable attendees at the event. The finale was also touted as one of the largest “Sitar for Mental Health” shows in India.