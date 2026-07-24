Ramayana Trailer Leaked Online? Here's Truth Behind Viral Video

Ramayana Trailer Leaked? | X (Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. While Ramayana Part 1's trailer was supposed to be out on Friday, the makers announced that the trailer release date has been pushed. Netizens were quite upset about it, and they started slamming the makers. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media claiming to be the leaked Ramayana trailer. In the video, we can see major scenes of Yash.

However, the truth behind the viral video is that it is an AI-generated video. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To AI-Generated Ramayana Trailer

Reacting to the fake trailer, a netizen tweeted, "AI getting out of hand (sic)." Another X user wrote, "People with atleast some little knowledge will tell it's ai made (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Trailer Release Postponed

While announcing that the trailer of Ramayana has been postponed, the makers shared a statement which read, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date. In over 100+ years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film."

Ramayana Cast

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Raavan), Ravie Dubey (Laxman), and Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman).

Ramayana Release Date

The movie will be released in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 is slated to release on Diwali next year. The film is expected to take the box office by storm, but for now, everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the trailer.