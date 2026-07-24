'What Nonsense Yaar...': Ramayana Trailer Release Postponed, Fans Get Upset

Ramayana Trailer Release Postponed |

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 was supposed to be out on Friday, July 24, 2026. However, the makers announced early Friday morning that the trailer release has been postponed. This has not gone down well with fans who were eagerly waiting for the trailer.

A netizen tweeted, "This is sheer arrogance and negligence towards your core audience. You are loosing all the hype and interest of the people. Poor planning and poorer execution (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "This is our insult... insult to the people of India... you organise event of vvip peoples... show them trailer.. u promised for 24th July and before 6 hr u come with deal excuse with later date instead of mention new date... we r morons that we wait for your new date and then trailer (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I am Namit Malhotra Parody, Mujhe aaj khudko gaali dene ka mann kar raha hai, WTF is wrong with you guys, We have been waiting for like 3 months, U have showed trailer in West and did private screening for media. What about genreal Audience? U guys are messing up with this movie (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana trailer release postponement reason

The statement the makers shared said they have partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is why they will release the trailer later. In the statement, they haven't announced the new trailer release date.

Ramayana cast

Ramayana stars some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Raavan), Ravie Dubey (Laxman), and Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman).

Ramayana release date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 is slated to release on Diwali next year.