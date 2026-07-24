Ranbir Kapoor Dons 'Tiranga' While Yash Flaunts 'Trishul' Brooch; Ramayana: Part 1 Cast Steals Spotlight At San Diego Comic Con |

The team of Ramayana: Part 1 made a grand international appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, with lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash representing one of India's most anticipated cinematic spectacles. The event marked a significant milestone for the film as the makers introduced the timeless Indian epic to a global audience, while the actors embraced Indian culture through thoughtfully curated fashion choices.

Ranbir Kapoor's Traditional Look Wins Hearts

For the global event, Ranbir chose an elegant traditional ensemble. He wore a navy blue kurta paired with crisp white trousers, layered with a classic Nehru jacket, giving his look a refined Indian touch. He completed the outfit with sleek black sunglasses.

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The actor had earlier revealed during the Delhi trailer launch that he had been wearing sunglasses due to an eye infection, and he continued the same styling at Comic-Con.

However, the highlight of Ranbir's appearance was a Tiranga-inspired brooch pinned to his Nehru jacket. The tricolour accessory subtly stood out against the dark fabric, symbolising national pride as he represented Indian cinema on one of the world's biggest entertainment platforms.

Yash Makes A Powerful Statement With Trishul Brooch

Sharing the spotlight was Yash, who portrays Ravana in the film. The actor opted for an all-black ensemble, wearing a tailored black shirt and trousers beneath a structured black blazer. Adding a mythological touch to his outfit was a striking Trishul-shaped brooch, which instantly became one of the standout fashion details of the evening.

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Speaking at the event, Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Ram, described the Comic-Con debut as a landmark moment for the film, highlighting its ambition to present the ancient Indian epic to audiences across the world.

Continuing A Symbolic Fashion Narrative

The Comic-Con appearance follows the film's trailer launch in New Delhi, where Ranbir Kapoor had similarly embraced symbolic styling. On that occasion, he paired his look with a Dhanush (bow)-shaped brooch, a subtle tribute to Lord Ram's iconic weapon.