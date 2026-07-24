'Sitaji With Curly Hair Is Not...': OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia REACTS To Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Casting

Dipika Chikhlia On Sai Pallavi As Sita In Ramayana | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Dipika Chikhlia , who became a household name after playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic Ramayan, has shared her thoughts on Sai Pallavi stepping into the same role in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. While praising Sai'S acting abilities, Dipika admitted that she is yet to be convinced about how the actress will look as the character.

Dipika Chikhlia On Sai Pallavi As Sita In Ramayana

Dipika shared that she has seen Sai's work and called her a "phenomenal actor." However, she admitted that she does not know how Sai would look as Sita, adding that only after seeing her in the film would audiences be able to understand her portrayal. "At present, I have no clue," she said.

Referring to Tulsidas' Ramayan, Dipika added that the description of Sita mentions specific physical features, including almond-shaped eyes, a certain height, hair and complexion. "That’s what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me. I know all of them are good actors. If they fit the bill, then it’s good," she told Variety India.

'Sita With Curly Hair Is Not Mentioned'

“I think our Ramayan will weigh very heavily on the Ramayana film. It’s very difficult to erase that. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan,” she remarked.

As of now, the makers have not revealed any glimpse of Sai Pallavi as Sita. Only Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Ram has been unveiled.

Ramayana Trailer Postponed

The trailer for Ramayan was scheduled to be unveiled on July 24. However, producer Namit Malhotra announced that it has been postponed and will now be released on a later date.

His note read, "In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm."

The makers are expected to announce a fresh trailer release date soon.

Ramayana Release Date

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.