'Haath Jodkar Kshama Maangta Hoon': Manoj Muntashir Calls Adipurush 'Biggest Mistake' Of His Life Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Release

Writer Manoj Muntashir Regrets Adipurush | Photo Via Instagram

Lyricist and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has expressed regret over his involvement with Adipurush, calling the 2023 mythological epic the 'biggest mistake' of his life and apologising for the controversy surrounding the film. Despite generating massive buzz before release, the film faced widespread criticism over its portrayal of mythological characters, visual effects, and dialogues written by Muntashir.

Several dialogues, including phrases such as 'marega bete,' 'bua ka bagicha hain kya,' and 'jalegi tere baap ki,' drew heavy backlash from audiences and religious groups.

Writer Manoj Muntashir Regrets Adipurush

'Biggest Mistake Of My Life'

Muntashir told Times Now, " Adipurush mere jeevan ki sabse badi bhool thi. Uss film ko defend karna usse bhi badi bhool thi. Jo film ke ird-gird mujhse hua hai, main un sab cheezon ke liye sharminda hoon. Un sabke liye haath jodkar kshama maangta hoon iss desh se."

(Adipurush was the biggest mistake of my life. Defending that film was an even bigger mistake. I am ashamed of everything that happened around the film because of me. With folded hands, I sincerely seek forgiveness from the people of this country for all of it.)

Muntashir further said that the nation does not forgive arrogance and dishonesty, adding that he wants to distance himself from such things. He also clarified that some of his comments, including his remarks about Hanuman ji, were taken out of context.

'I Am Ashamed'

However, he admitted that the dialogues he wrote for Adipurush did not meet expectations. “Now when I look back, I am ashamed that I wrote them. I don't know on which trip I wrote them,” Manoj said, reflecting on the criticism surrounding the film’s writing.

In 2023, Manoj had issued an apology and wrote, "May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."

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Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was released in 2023 and featured Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was among the most ambitious Indian productions at the time, with reports estimating its budget at over Rs 550 crore.

Following the film’s release, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also raised objections over Adipurush and wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Mumbai Police, seeking the registration of a case against the film’s makers.