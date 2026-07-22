'Youth Of This Country Deserves Better...': Manoj Muntashir Slams CJP, Says He Would Not Attend Protest In Delhi's Jantar Mantar

National Award-winning lyricist Manoj Muntashir has reacted to the Cockroach Janta Party protest taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In an interview, he stated that he would never attend the protest and also slammed the CJP. He said that the country's youth deserve better.

While talking to Times Now, Manoj said that he would never go to Jantar Mantar for the protest because the people who are there are not those with whom he would like to stand and feel good. The lyricist added, “The youth of this country deserves better than Cockroach Janta Party."

Further talking about the NEET paper leak, he said that no one in the world would say that what happened was good. Manoj added that even if one child has lost his life, the entire system is responsible.

The lyricist further stated that people who used to chant the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge' are coming for the protest. He said, “Bharat tere tukde honge wale log aa rahe hain. Kashmir Bharat ka hissa nahin hai waale… badi zimmedari se unko main deshdrohi keh raha hoon."

Bollywood Celebs On Student Protest

Many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the student protest. While actors Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and others have posted about it on social media, Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi also visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar to be a part of the protest.

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah shares a video, fuming about the way youth were beaten up yesterday in Delhi. He reminds the government, “Sab yaad rakha jayega”



Thank you sir for your voice and solidarity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pDmp2G4U3R — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026

Naseeruddin Shah Reacts To Student Protest In Delhi

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has reacted to the student protests in Delhi. A video of the actor was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Cockroach Janta Party, in which he said, "I want to say to all these children: 'Don't lose courage'. You have the sympathy of many people. Many people are with you. I have always had hope for our country's youth, and now that hope has become even more radiant. You all continue to fight your battle; we are all with you."