'Himmat Naa Haare...': Naseeruddin Shah Reacts To Student Protest In Delhi - Watch Video

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has reacted to the student protest that is happening in Delhi. A video of the actor was shared on the official X (Twitter) account of Cockroach Janta Party, in which he spoke about the protest and also told the students not to lose courage.
In the video, the actor said, "Despite completing two different acting courses, one at the National School of Drama and another at Pune Film Institute, I have learnt the most about acting from the kids whom I have tried to teach. My full sympathy is with them. I bless them and salute them on every Teacher's Day. At this moment, my heart is full, and I am also bursting with anger seeing how these children are being treated with cruelty."
He added, "I want to say to all these children: 'Don't lose courage'. You have the sympathy of many people. Many people are with you. I have always had hope for our country's youth, and now that hope has become even more radiant. You all continue to fight your battle; we are all with you."
Bollywood Celebrities Supporting Student Protest
Many Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the student protest. Actors like Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi even joined the protest in Delhi. Meanwhile, many actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Preity Zinta, Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and others have posted about it on social media.
Kangana Ranaut On Protest
BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, while talking to the media about the protest outside Parliament, said, "Creating a ruckus, causing disruptions, and protesting in this manner is not right. The people have elected a government, and it is their right to decide how they will run that government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself. You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to retain; this kind of arm-twisting is not acceptable."