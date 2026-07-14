As Sonam Wangchuk's Health Worsens, Naseeruddin Shah & Ratna Pathak Shah Urge Him To End Hunger Strike: 'We Need Your Leadership'

Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have joined a growing list of public figures urging education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, citing concerns over his worsening health. Their appeal comes hours after actors Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya, Prakash Raj and Shreya Dhanwanthary extended their support to Wangchuk's ongoing protest.

The appeal, also signed by writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jayati Ghosh and several academics, filmmakers and activists, expressed solidarity with Wangchuk's demands while stressing that the movement needs its leaders to remain healthy for the long fight ahead.

According to organisers, the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest has entered its 24th day, while Wangchuk has completed 16 days of his indefinite fast. On Day 17, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke shared an update on X, stating, “Total Weight Loss- 8.2 Kg, Blood Glucose Level- 67, Blood pressure- 107/70.”

In the statement shared by PTI, the signatories praised Wangchuk and fellow protesters for their commitment to students and young people across the country. “We salute your sense of purpose, the determination and courage with which you are spearheading this movement for students and youth across the country,” the statement read.

While reiterating their support for the demand seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, they appealed to those observing the indefinite fast to call it off in view of the larger struggle ahead.

“We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come.”

The statement also criticised the government's response to the protest, saying the delay in addressing the protesters' demands could further endanger their health.

“We worry that their negligence in responding to your demands will only worsen the already fragile state of health that many of you are in.”

Besides Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy and Jayati Ghosh, the appeal has also been signed by academics Anuradha Chenoy, Nivedita Menon, Tanika Sarkar and Aditya Nigam, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, activist Lalita Ramdas, Kavita Srivastava, feminist Madhu Bhushan and cultural practitioner Arundhati Ghosh.

What Is The Protest About?

The CJP, a satirical political platform, is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national examinations, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC. The group has cited repeated exam controversies and paper leaks, claiming they have caused immense distress to students across the country.

The protesters are also seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the examination controversy.

Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer, innovator and education reformer known for developing the Ice Stupa and for being one of the real-life inspirations behind 3 Idiots, joined the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, saying he will continue until there is accountability in the education system.

The movement is now preparing for its next phase. CJP has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the beginning of the Monsoon Session.