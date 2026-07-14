'We Are So Lost In Glamour...': Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan Says She Was Unaware of Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Calls For Greater Attention

Ayesha Khan Appeals For Focus On Sonam Wangchuk's Protest | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ayesha Khan has urged the media and the public to pay closer attention to social issues after admitting that she herself was unaware of activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. The Shararat star reshared an emotional appeal by 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya, who expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health after his hunger strike entered its 17th day on Tuesday, July 14.

Ayesha Khan Appeals For Focus On Sonam Wangchuk's Protest

Sharing Vaidya's post, Ayesha wrote, "I request the paps and the media to highlight this news; only you can make people aware of what's happening in the country. It's so unfortunate that I had no idea about this too, we are so lost in glamour, beauty and controversies that we often end up being avoidant to the things that actually need our attention."

Check it out:

What Omi Vaidya Said

Omi an appeal to people to pay attention to Wangchuk's condition. "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing," he said.

As Sonam Wangchuk entered the 17th day of his hunger strike, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an update on his health, stating that his condition had worsened. He said Wangchuk was losing muscle mass and experiencing immense pain amid the ongoing protest.

Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kilograms since he began fasting. His latest medical parameters showed a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL.