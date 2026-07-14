Zeenat Aman Voices Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health, Appeals To Govt: 'Must Not Sit Back & Watch One Of India's Greatest Minds Be Sacrificed'

Zeenat Aman Voices Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has expressed her concern for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its 17th day on Tuesday, July 14. The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper. Zeenat shared a heartfelt note on social media, urging the Indian government to begin a dialogue with Wangchuk and address the issues he has raised.

Zeenat Aman Voices Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health

Taking to her Instagram handle, praising Wangchuk's contributions, Zeenat said he is a "brilliant and conscientious man" who has received global recognition for his social impact through several prestigious awards. She appealed to the government to engage in peaceful discussions, stressing the importance of dialogue in addressing concerns raised through democratic forms of protest.

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'Must Not Sit Back & Watch...'

"We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed," Zeenat wrote, adding that India has a long history of peaceful protests and those in positions of power have a responsibility to respond with peaceful dialogue.

सोनम वांगचुक, जिसने कभी अपने लिए नहीं माँगा, कुछ कि पद चाहिए, सत्ता चाहिए।

अपनी ज़िंदगी देश, समाज और आने वाली पीढ़ियों के भविष्य के लिए लड़ते रहे है और 15-16 दिनों से अनशन पर बैठे हैं!

अपने लिए नहीं, देश के लिए। देश के बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए! उसके बाद भी देश के नेताओं की सोई… pic.twitter.com/tox5EBsTwT — Abhinay Maths (@abhinaymaths) July 13, 2026

Zeenat said her thoughts were with the national capital, where Wangchuk has been continuing his fast. Sharing a report about his health condition, she wrote that Wangchuk had "started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain."

She also highlighted his response when he was asked to end his fast, quoting him as saying, "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue."

Earlier today, 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, saying the activist's blood sugar had dropped significantly. "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," he said, recalling that Wangchuk inspired 3 Idiots.