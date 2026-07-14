3 Idiots Star Omi Vaidya Makes Emotional Plea As Sonam Wangchuk's Health Worsens Amid CJP Hunger Strike: 'Don't Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die'

Omi Vaidya Voices Concern For Sonam Wangchuk | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur in 3 Idiots, has made an emotional appeal for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk, whose real-life work inspired Aamir Khan's character Phunsukh Wangdu in the film, has entered the 17th day of his fast and has lost around 8 kg.

Omi Vaidya Voices Concern For Sonam Wangchuk

सोनम वांगचुक, जिसने कभी अपने लिए नहीं माँगा, कुछ कि पद चाहिए, सत्ता चाहिए।

अपनी ज़िंदगी देश, समाज और आने वाली पीढ़ियों के भविष्य के लिए लड़ते रहे है और 15-16 दिनों से अनशन पर बैठे हैं!

अपने लिए नहीं, देश के लिए। देश के बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए! उसके बाद भी देश के नेताओं की सोई… pic.twitter.com/tox5EBsTwT — Abhinay Maths (@abhinaymaths) July 13, 2026

'I Don't Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die'

On Tuesday, July 14, Omi shared a video on social media, introducing himself before making an appeal to people to pay attention to Wangchuk's condition. "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die. Did you know that Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character," he said.

Check out the video:

Omi Vaidya Expresses Concern Over Sonam Wangchuk's Health

Describing Wangchuk as a humble and inspiring individual, Vaidya praised his contributions and encouraged people to learn more about his work. He also expressed concern over Wangchuk's health, saying, "Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don't know if you've heard about this. I don't know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing."

'Don't Want This Guy To Die'

He urged people to understand the situation, regardless of their personal views.

"Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die," Vaidya said, requesting people to take time to learn about the issues surrounding the protest.

A democratically elected govt is obligated to respond, when a citizen's hunger strike enters 15th day. #SonamWangchukpic.twitter.com/kCOFI92Gda — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) July 12, 2026

On Tuesday, July 14, as Sonam Wangchuk entered the 17th day of his hunger strike, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an update on his health, stating that his condition had worsened. He said Wangchuk was losing muscle mass and experiencing immense pain amid the ongoing protest.

Meanwhile, The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced that it will hold a march to Parliament on July 20 as part of its ongoing protest.