'Elected Leaders Should Do Their Jobs': Prakash Raj Joins CJP Protest In Bengaluru, Calls For Accountability - Watch Video

Actor Prakash Raj joined hundreds of protesters at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Sunday (June 14), lending his support to a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Despite heavy rain, a large number of young people gathered at the venue to demand accountability over alleged examination-related irregularities and to call for the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

The protest is part of a nationwide campaign led by the CJP, which has been holding demonstrations across several cities in recent weeks. The group has alleged lapses in examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy, and has been urging action against those responsible.

Prakash Raj arrived at the protest site and addressed the rain-soaked crowd alongside activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. A video shared by the organisation on social media captured the actor delivering a speech in support of the students.

He reportedly said, “The elected leaders should do their jobs! Why have you changed the equation? You are doing politics, we are supposed to do jobs. No! Youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. Youth of the country is Dalit. Uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We the youngsters are fighting for our future. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams.”

Actor @prakashraaj tells the ruling class of politicians to make way for the youth of this country, which is fighting for its future. #cjpprotest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/RgXkUHGlUc — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 14, 2026

Ahead of the event, Prakash Raj had announced his participation on X, urging people to support the movement.

In his post, he wrote, “I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure.”

I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/WAFUIHx8IT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 13, 2026

The actor had also expressed solidarity with the movement earlier when supporters pointed out that he was unable to attend a previous protest in Delhi. Responding to a social media user, he wrote, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity…but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.”

Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity..but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked.💪💪Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our… https://t.co/JmMz5ACxBL — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 6, 2026

The Bengaluru gathering followed a series of protests organised by the CJP in different parts of the country. The campaign began with a large demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6 and was followed by events in Pune on June 11, Lucknow on June 12 and Amritsar on June 13.

Speaking during the Lucknow protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had reiterated the group’s demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“We will continue the protest until the education minister resigns. I only want to appeal to the students to continue peaceful protest and join the mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on June 20,” Dipke told Hindustan Times.

At the Bengaluru protest, demonstrators raised slogans over the alleged NEET paper leak, concerns regarding the CBSE’s on-screen marking system and other examination-related issues. Organisers said the movement would continue through peaceful protests and public mobilisation in the coming weeks.