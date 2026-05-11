'He Has Failed To Run The Country': Prakash Raj Reacts To PM Narendra Modi's Speech Urging People To Use Public Transport & Adopt Work From Home

Prakash Raj / Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Sunday during a rally in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media. In the speech, he urged citizens to use less petrol and diesel, travel in public transport, and also adopt the work-from-home culture. Actor Prakash Raj, who is known for sharing his opinions on social media, took to X to react to PM Modi's tweet.

In his tweet, the actor wrote about demonetisation, Covid and many other things. Raj tweeted, "Destroyed economy with demonetisation.. asked people to bang utensils and chant go Covid go… jhumlas of 2 crore jobs, 100 smart cities, 15 lakh in account, duped farmers on MSP.. said Hawaii chappals to airoplane.. collected Gabbar singh taxes from common man while waiving off taxes to his rich friends.. (sic)."

Destroyed economy with demonetisation.. asked people to bang utensils and chant go Covid go… jhumlas of 2crore jobs, 100 smart cities,15 lakh in account, duped farmers on MSP.. said Hawaii chappals to airoplane.. collected Gabbar singh taxes from common man while waiving off… https://t.co/pUNaoPdCzV — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 11, 2026

He further wrote, "And now asks citizens to sacrifice because HE has utterly failed to run the country. Let this truth sink in #justasking (sic)."

In his speech, PM Modi also stated that citizens of India should not go for vacations internationally and even avoid destination weddings overseas. Not just that, he urged people not to buy gold ornaments.