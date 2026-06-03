Who Is Vijeta Dahiya? Know About Writer-Filmmaker Who Joined Cockroach Janta Party As Spokesperson

The Cockroach Janta Party, on Wednesday (June 3), announced three official spokespersons who will represent the protest movement before the public and the media. Among the newly appointed faces is Vijeta Dahiya, a political analyst, writer and filmmaker who has built a profile through political research, content creation and filmmaking.

The announcement comes at a time when the movement is gaining attention ahead of founder Abhijeet Dipke's planned return to India and his proposed protest in New Delhi.

Who Is Vijeta Dahiya?

Vijeta Dahiya brings a diverse professional background to his new role. Known for his work in political research and strategic analysis, he has also contributed content and research support to several YouTube creators.

Apart from his involvement in political commentary, Dahiya is an established writer. He has authored two bestselling books, Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job. His creative work extends to cinema as well, having written and directed the Haryanvi films Darare and Opari Parayi.

Dahiya completed his education at Delhi Technological University (DTU), one of the country's well-known engineering institutions.

On social media platform X, Dahiya describes himself as an admirer of influential historical figures and thinkers. His bio reads, "Admirer of Bhagat Singh, Swami Vivekanand, Rosa Luxemburg, Buddha."

He remains active online and frequently shares his opinions on political developments and public affairs.

Besides Dahiya, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have also officially joined the CJP as spokespersons.

Protest Planned at Jantar Mantar

The announcement comes days after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke revealed his plans to return to India on June 6.

Dipke has said he intends to hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

He has appealed to supporters who back the demand for Pradhan's resignation to join the demonstration. Dipke also claimed that his family fears he could face arrest upon landing in India. However, he expressed confidence that democratic rights would allow him to conduct a peaceful protest.

In addition, Dipke revealed that he recently received job offers in the United States but decided to turn them down and return to India. According to him, the decision was driven by his desire to contribute to the country and work towards issues he believes are important.