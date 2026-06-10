Ayesha Khan Reacts To Gurugram Man's ₹370 Biryani Comment On Pranit More's Show: 'We Aren't Angry Enough For What Happened'

Actress Ayesha Khan reacted to the controversy surrounding a viral clip from comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show, calling the video “scary” and expressing concern over the reactions it received from the audience. The controversy erupted after a crowd interaction segment from Pranit More’s show surfaced online.

During the exchange, 23-year-old audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and implied that he expected something in return for that expense. The remarks sparked outrage on social media, with many users criticising them as misogynistic and offensive.

As the clip gained traction online, Ayesha took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on the matter.

She wrote, "The way every man in the room is laughing is scary to even watch, the way the host is laughing, the fact that iss reel ke post hone ke pehle is pe thought diya gaya hai aur phir bhi post hui hai is scary, we are not angry enough for what has happened."

Questioning the mindset behind the remarks, the actress further stated, "You went on a date, spent 370 rupees and you thought you had rights on the woman's body? Where are we headed? What's wrong?"

The backlash eventually prompted comedian Pranit More to issue a public apology. Acknowledging the criticism, he clarified that the audience member’s comments did not align with his personal beliefs.

"I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part," he said.

Expressing regret over the incident, he added, "I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning."

A 22-23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer named Himanshu Jangra lost his job after a crude joke he made at a stand-up comedy show went viral.



What happened:



> At comedian Pranit More’s live crowd-work show



> Himanshu shared that he went on a date with a slightly older… pic.twitter.com/ddPigQqP6v — Explorer (@DailyExplorerX) June 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Himanshu Jangra also apologised following the controversy and subsequently deleted his social media accounts.

The matter took another turn when his employer, Starvik Design, announced that it had terminated his employment. Explaining the decision, company founder Vivek Vishwakarma said the issue had begun affecting the workplace and the company's environment.

“What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here. That is why we have decided to part ways with him,” he stated.