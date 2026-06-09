'Bakwaas Kiya Hai Toh...': Kusha Kapila Reacts To Gurugram Man's ₹370 Biryani Comment On Pranit More's Show, Urges Women To Speak Up

Actress and content creator Kusha Kapila weighed in on the controversy surrounding a viral clip from comedian Pranit More's show, where an audience member's remarks about women sparked outrage online.

The backlash began after 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra, while participating in a crowd interaction segment during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, spoke about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and suggested that he deserved a “return” on that investment. The comment drew criticism across social media, with many calling it misogynistic and offensive.

As the debate intensified, Kusha Kapila shared her views and praised women for speaking out against such remarks. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya he toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction. I am so glad that so many women are calling it out.”

Expressing her happiness over the public response, she added, “Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi (I feel amazing, it feels great to see this. I will order biryani with my own money and eat it tonight).”

Kusha also questioned comedian Pranit More's response to the controversy, arguing that he could not distance himself from the incident by calling it an audience member's opinion since the exchange took place on his platform. She further encouraged men to speak up and condemn such comments rather than remain silent.

A 22-23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer named Himanshu Jangra lost his job after a crude joke he made at a stand-up comedy show went viral.



What happened:



> At comedian Pranit More’s live crowd-work show



> Himanshu shared that he went on a date with a slightly older… pic.twitter.com/ddPigQqP6v — Explorer (@DailyExplorerX) June 9, 2026

Following the backlash, Pranit issued a public apology, stating, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Jangra also apologised and deleted his social media accounts. The controversy further escalated when his employer, Starvik Design, announced that it had terminated his employment. Explaining the decision, founder Vivek Vishwakarma said, “What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here. That is why we have decided to part ways with him.”