'Don't Let Him Die': Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Backs Sonam Wangchuk As Hunger Strike Enters Day 17

Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Backs Sonam Wangchuk As Hunger Strike Enters Day 17 |

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. Several celebrities have come forward to extend their support to Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party. Rubina Dilaik also took to social media to voice her support for Wangchuk amid the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rubina shared a post by Zeenat Aman in support of Wangchuk, which read, "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed." Re-sharing the post, Rubina wrote, "He is a real hero, don't let him die fighting for our country's own good."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also re-shared a reel on social media stating that Wangchuk is doing nothing wrong and is only asking for accountability from the government. The post also questioned Aamir Khan's silence amid the ongoing protest. The reel asked, "Kaha hain Aamir Khan, itna paisa bana liya film se...(referring to 3 Idiots)."

Kunickaa Sadanand, too, shared a video on social media, saying, "Jab sarkar sunna band kar de, tab sawaal poochna aur bhi zaroori ho jaata hai. Sawaal sirf Sonam Wangchuk sir ka nahi, balki hamari democracy aur har us awaaz ka hai jo sach aur apne haq ke liye uthti hai." She further questioned who would bring change if people speaking the truth are silenced. She also urged people to share their views in the comments section.

Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj visited Wangchuk three days ago to express his support, along with singer Kaka. He penned, "Went to jantar mantar to show our support as human beings towards the youth, which definitely is seeking some answers through this hunger strike and hoping for a peaceful and effective solution between them and the concerned authorities."

Abhay Deol also backed Wangchuk amid the ongoing protest by sharing a post featuring him along with a broken heart emoji. While several celebrities and artists have come forward in support of Wangchuk, A-list stars including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others are yet to publicly express their support or comment on his condition.