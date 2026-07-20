Kangana Ranaut Criticises CJP Protest Near Parliament, Says Government Should Not Be 'Arm-Twisted' - VIDEO

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut criticised the ongoing CJP protest near Parliament, saying demonstrations should not be used to pressure the government into deciding who should remain in office. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament during the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20), Kangana said Parliament is the appropriate place to discuss public issues and government decisions.

"Our Parliamentary sessions are meant specifically for us to discuss all issues in an extensive and detailed manner and to raise relevant questions."

She also objected to protests that disrupt proceedings, saying the elected government has the mandate to govern without being pressured by demonstrations.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "Our parliamentary sessions are meant specifically for us to discuss all issues in an extensive and detailed manner and to raise relevant questions. Creating a ruckus, causing disruptions, and protesting in this… pic.twitter.com/lTfWpvm0eL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

"Creating a ruckus, causing disruptions, and protesting in this manner is not right. The people have elected a government, and it is their right to decide how they will run that government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself. You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to retain; this kind of arm-twisting is not acceptable. Gradually, everyone will seek refuge in the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sanatan culture because this is our own culture, whereas everything else has been borrowed from the rest of the world," Kangana said.

The actress-turned-politician's remarks came as protests linked to the CJP intensified around Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, demonstrators attempting to march towards Parliament were met with heavy security deployment across central Delhi.

The CJP alleged that police resorted to a lathi-charge to stop protesters. However, Delhi Police denied the allegation, stating that no such action had taken place.

As the march continued towards Parliament, where the Monsoon Session is underway, police later used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Authorities had earlier said permission for the march had not been granted and warned that any unauthorised procession towards Parliament would not be allowed.

In a related development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike, while activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he would continue his indefinite fast from Safdarjung Hospital.