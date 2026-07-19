Video: Shabana Azmi Reaches Jantar Mantar, Meets CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke & Other Protestors

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi visited Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday (July 19) to express solidarity with the ongoing protest over the alleged NEET examination irregularities. The actress was seen meeting Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently on a hunger strike.

Videos from the protest site have surfaced on social media, showing Shabana interacting with Dipke and shaking hands with him during her visit. She also met other protestors.

Her appearance at the protest comes days after she publicly voiced support for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led movement.

Shabana Azmi has arrived at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the protesters demanding accountability from the govt. @AzmiShabana @abhijeet_dipke pic.twitter.com/OMUwfHyggJ — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 19, 2026

On Tuesday, Shabana shared a photo of Wangchuk on Instagram and urged him to prioritise his health while continuing the fight for justice.

“Dear Sonam Wangchuk, our country gravely needs a person like you. You’re standing against injustice, in favour of the truth. We’re all very proud of you,” she wrote.

She further appealed to him to end his fast, saying, “That’s why we request you to end your hunger strike because your guidance really encourages our students. Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai (We need to fight this for a long time). For that, it’s important you stay healthy. We’re all with you.”

Shabana has previously participated in public movements, including campaigns advocating for slum rehabilitation in Mumbai.

The protest at Jantar Mantar has been organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding action over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.

On July 18, Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike after concerns were raised over his health. Doctors monitoring him reportedly said he had lost around 10 kg during the fast.

The Delhi High Court later upheld the Centre's decision to move Wangchuk to the hospital, observing that the action was neither arbitrary nor unlawful and was within the government's legal authority.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the police action, alleging that Wangchuk had been forcibly removed from the protest site. He reportedly called the move a "big mistake" and accused the police of "kidnapping Sonam Wangchuk."