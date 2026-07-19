Poonam Pandey Joins CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar, Urges People Not To Politicise Students' Issue: 'Many Children Have Died...' - VIDEO

Actress Poonam Pandey joined the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday (July 19), saying she was there solely to stand with students affected by the alleged NEET examination irregularities. Speaking to the media, Poonam repeatedly stressed that her presence had nothing to do with politics or religion and urged everyone to keep the focus on the students and their families.

Explaining why she attended the protest, Poonam Pandey said she wanted to support students and remember those who had allegedly lost their lives amid the controversy.

Poonam appealed for attention to remain on the students and the concerns surrounding the alleged examination irregularities and reported deaths linked to the controversy.

"I am here only and only to support the students. I have come here to fight for their cause. As for the rest, I don't know anything about politics. I am just here for the students. I am just here for those kids who have committed suicide. I am just here to support them. I would like to urge everyone: please do not make this a religious issue, do not make this a political issue. Let this remain an issue about the children. Many children have died..."

The protest has been organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding action over the alleged NEET examination irregularities. Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the movement.

On July 18, Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by the Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike. According to doctors monitoring his condition, he had reportedly lost around 10 kg during the fast.

The Delhi High Court later upheld the Centre's decision to shift Wangchuk to the hospital, observing that the government's action was neither arbitrary nor unlawful and that it was within its legal rights to do so.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the police action, alleging that officers had forcibly removed Wangchuk from the protest site. Dipke reportedly described the move as a "big mistake" and accused the police of "kidnapping Sonam Wangchuk."