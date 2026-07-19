'Mujhe Nahi Pata': Mannara Chopra Looks Confused As Paps Ask About Sonam Wangchuk At Goa Event, Refuses To Comment- VIDEO

Mannara Chopra Refuses To Comment On Sonam Wangchuk Questions | Photo Via Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's sister-actress Mannara Chopra found herself in an awkward spot after paparazzi questioned her about climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a recent event in Goa on Saturday, July 18. A video of the interaction has now surfaced online, showing the actress refusing to comment on the matter.

Mannara Chopra Refuses To Comment On Sonam Wangchuk Questions

As photographers asked Mannara about Wangchuk, she appeared visibly confused and responded, "Main iss baare mein kuch comment nahi karna chahungi." When the paparazzi continued with more questions, including seeking her reaction to Aamir Khan's comments that 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, the actress maintained her stance, and said, "Mujhe nahi pata."

Check it out:

Mannara Chopra's Confused Reaction Goes Viral

When asked again, Mannara looked at Shiv Thakare with a confused expression before replying, "Kya? Mujhe nahi pata, sorry," and walked ahead without engaging further in the conversation.

The questions came amid renewed public attention on Wangchuk. The activist was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, July 18, after completing 20 days of his indefinite hunger strike. Delhi Police cited medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court while moving him for treatment.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Meanwhile, Mannara's brief responses and confused expression during the paparazzi interaction have since gone viral on social media, with many users reacting to the clip and her decision to avoid commenting on a sensitive and politically charged topic.