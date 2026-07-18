Swara Bhasker REACTS To Bollywood's Absence In Backing Sonam Wangchuk Amid His Hunger Strike: 'They Know If They Speak Too Much...'

Swara Bhasker Explains Bollywood's Silence On Wangchuk | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Swara Bhasker has spoken about Bollywood's limited participation in supporting climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike. Responding to criticism over why several celebrities have not backed him, Swara suggested that fear of repercussions may have stopped many actors from speaking out. Her remarks came after she visited Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to meet Wangchuk on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Swara Bhasker Explains Bollywood's Silence On Sonam Wangchuk

They Know If They Speak Too Much...'

In an interview with The Lallantop, Swara said, "They’re not coming after seeing what happened to me. They know that if they speak too much, what happened to Swara Bhasker could happen to them as well. That’s why they are staying away."

While she clarified that she does not want to judge individual actors for their choices, Swara emphasised that social causes should not depend on celebrity support. She said people should not place excessive importance on celebrities validating public movements, adding that a cause remains important because of its significance and not because a celebrity endorses it.

'This Protest Is About My Daugther's Future Too'

“This protest is about my daughter’s future too. I don’t want to be forced to leave the country and move to Dubai on a Golden Visa. I want my daughter to grow up and study in this country and have the same opportunities that I had,” she said.

Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised After 20-Day Hunger Strike

On Saturday, July 18, Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court, after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.