Did Deepika Padukone Delete Her Instagram Story Supporting Sonam Wangchuk? Viral Screenshot Sparks Buzz Online

Did Deepika Padukone Delete An Instagram Story Supporting Sonam Wangchuk? | Instagram/X

A screenshot of an alleged Instagram Story attributed to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is going viral on social media, claiming that she extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk. The post is also being shared with claims that Deepika deleted it within minutes of uploading it. But did the actress really post the Story, or is the viral screenshot fake?

The viral screenshot purportedly shows an Instagram Story in which Deepika allegedly re-shared a post featuring Sonam Wangchuk's photo with the caption, "He is fasting. We are scrolling." Along with it, she is claimed to have written, "Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy." The alleged Story further reads, "No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged."

Deepika Padukone via Instagram 😯 pic.twitter.com/I6N8PrYlUk — 𝑯𝒂𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒊𝒏 (@hasnainhu02) July 15, 2026

Reportedly , as per reddit - Deepika Padukone had put up this story and later deleted it. pic.twitter.com/Q2OpxsEXir — Rahil Mohammed | Independent Journalist (@iamRahilM) July 15, 2026

As the screenshot gained traction online, social media users began speculating about its authenticity. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "OMG!!!! As per Reddit, Deepika Padukone posted a story supporting Sonam Wangchuk, where she criticized the BJP, but later deleted it. What could be the reason? Did Ranveer Singh make her delete the story?"

OMG!!!! As per reddit, Deepika Padukone posted a story supporting Sonam Wangchuk, where she criticized the BJP, but later deleted it. What could be the reason? Did Ranveer Singh make her delete the story? https://t.co/Pw0lWrVUty pic.twitter.com/pdIT6SL6To — a (@qaayadese) July 15, 2026

The viral claim, however, is false. There is no evidence that Deepika shared such an Instagram Story or deleted it shortly after posting. A review of the actress's verified social media accounts and credible news reports shows no record of the alleged post. The viral screenshot appears to be digitally altered, and the claim that Deepika publicly supported Sonam Wangchuk through the Story is fake. Please do not share the screenshot without verifying its authenticity.

Sonam Wangchuk is currently on the 18th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination irregularities. As concerns over his health continue to mount, several celebrities, including Swara Bhasker, Kaka, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, Anurag Kashyap, and Munawar Faruqui, have extended their support to the activist and urged the government to engage in dialogue.