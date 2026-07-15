Pregnant Deepika Padukone Steps Out For Dosa Date With Ranveer Singh In Mumbai; Couple Hides Their Faces Behind Masks – VIDEO

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Low-Key Dosa Date Caught On Camera | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone, currently expecting her second baby with husband-actor Ranveer Singh, recently spotted enjoying a quiet outing in Mumbai, with the couple stepping out for a dosa date. A video of their visit has surfaced online, showing the actors keeping a low profile as they arrived at the popular eatery.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Enjoy Quiet Mumbai Outing

In the viral clip, the couple can be seen exiting the popular Benne eatery in Mumbai. Deepika, who is pregnant, opted for a comfortable brown co-ord set for the outing, keeping her look casual and effortless. However, her baby bump was not visible in the video because the cameras captured her only from behind. Ranveer complemented her laid-back style in a white sweatshirt, black pants, and a cap as the couple made their way to their car.

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Despite wearing masks that covered most of their faces, the couple was quickly recognised by paparazzi stationed outside the venue. As they made their way to their car after enjoying their meal, photographers captured glimpses of the duo.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19 with an adorable photo of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, holding a positive pregnancy test.

Work Front

Deepika is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, marking her big-screen comeback after the birth of her daughter Dua in 2024; directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film will release December 24, 2026.

Next, the actress has Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.

Ranveer, on the other hand, was recently seen next in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Read Also Ranveer Singh To Pause Pralay Shoot After Diwali For Paternity Leave Ahead Of Baby No 2: Report

Next, Ranveer will be seen in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta.