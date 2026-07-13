Ranveer Singh To Pause Pralay Shoot After Diwali For Paternity Leave Ahead Of Baby No 2: Report

Actor Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next big-screen venture, Pralay, a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The actor is expected to begin filming next month and will continue shooting until Diwali before taking a break to spend time with his growing family.

According to a report in Variety India, the production will pause after the first schedule as Ranveer plans to go on paternity leave following the birth of his second child. Filming is expected to resume in 2027. Jai Mehta has co-written the screenplay with Vishal Kapoor, best known for Lootere.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, who got married in Italy in 2018, welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024. The couple has largely kept their daughter away from the spotlight, sharing only occasional glimpses of their life as parents while maintaining their family's privacy.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post in April. The announcement featured a picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test kit. Deepika is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, the report stated.

While excitement around Pralay continues to build, the makers have kept most details under wraps. Information about the film’s supporting cast and complete production schedule has not yet been revealed.

The zombie thriller is expected to be Ranveer’s next major release after the success of Dhurandhar. The film hit theatres on December 5, 2025, and emerged as a major box-office success. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Deepika also has an impressive lineup of projects. She recently wrapped up a shooting schedule for Siddharth Anand’s King, where she reunites with her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She will also feature alongside Pushpa star Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi action entertainer Raaka.