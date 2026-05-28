Ranveer Singh To Begin Pralay Shoot In August Despite Don 3 Controversy, Everything Running As Planned: Report

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and the Don 3 dispute, the actor’s upcoming film Pralay is reportedly moving ahead without any disruption.

According to a report in Bombay Times, a source close to the project confirmed that the film remains unaffected despite the recent non-cooperation directive issued by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The source also stated that the ambitious project is still scheduled to go on floors in August 2026.

Calling the directive “unlawful,” the source told the publication, “Everything is in order and running as planned. FWICE's unlawful directive has had no impact on the film whatsoever. Pralay will go on floors in August.”

The makers of Pralay have remained tight-lipped about the project so far. The film will mark the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Jai has previously worked on several projects alongside his father and other filmmakers.

The clarification about Pralay’s status comes days after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh during a press conference linked to the Don 3 controversy. While several reports described it as a “ban,” FWICE’s chief advisor later clarified that the organisation cannot officially ban any actor.

Meanwhile, reports have continued to emerge regarding the fallout between Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment over Don 3.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Ranveer’s team had allegedly attempted to settle the matter earlier this year. A source claimed, “Ranveer’s team offered to pay Rs 10 crore upfront to Excel Entertainment. In addition, they also offered a discount of Rs 25 crore on any other film that Excel may want to do with him outside of Don 3. The idea was to compensate Excel immediately while also keeping the professional relationship open for the future.”

However, the offer was reportedly declined. The source further added, “Farhan and Ritesh were very clear that they did not want to work with Ranveer after what they had gone through over the last two years. They felt that the delays, uncertainty and the eventual fallout had caused them serious financial and professional damage. Hence, they refused the offer. Their stand was that Excel should get upfront compensation.”

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. However, the film reportedly faced repeated delays before reports surfaced claiming that Ranveer exited the project shortly before shooting was expected to begin.

Following the controversy, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson released an official statement saying, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

The statement further read, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."