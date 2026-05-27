'I Will Personally Meet FWICE & Talk...': Mika Singh Supports Ranveer Singh Amid Ban Don 3 Controversy With Farhan Akhtar

Mika Singh backs Ranveer amid Don 3 controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Singer and composer Mika Singh, who was once banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in 2019, has now come out in support of actor Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing Don 3 controversy with Farhan Akhtar after FWICE reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, asking affiliated workers and industry members not to collaborate with him on shoots or productions.

Mika Singh Supports Ranveer Singh

According to Viral Bhayani's Instagram post, Mika said, "I will personally meet FWICE if needed. Ranveer Singh is a fantastic actor and a lovely human being. We should support talent instead of creating controversies around films before release."

Despite the online debate, Mika's public support has been welcomed by many fans of Ranveer and the franchise. Social media users praised the singer for speaking up and backing the actor during a challenging moment.

All About The Controversy

The controversy reportedly began after Ranveer walked out of Don 3, which is being produced by Excel Entertainment. Following his exit, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani allegedly informed film bodies that around Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production based on Ranveer’s commitment to the project.

FWICE later issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after he allegedly failed to appear before the organisation despite receiving multiple invitations to present his side.

Meanwhile, FWICE chief advisor and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit recently clarified the organisation’s stance in an interview with ETimes. He stated that Ranveer Singh has not been officially “banned” but explained that FWICE members have been advised not to work with him until the issue is resolved.

“See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can’t ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, they will not work with him. It’s my choice whether I want to work with him or not," Ashoke Pandit said.

Neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has officially addressed the controversy.