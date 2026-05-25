'Never Considered To Respond': Ranveer Singh's Spokesperson Breaks Silence After FWICE Ban Amid Don 3 Exit Controversy

Ranveer Singh's Spokesperson Breaks Silence After FWICE Ban Amid Don 3 Exit Controversy |

There has been ongoign dispute between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh amid the actor's exit from Don 3. After Farhan took the legal turn, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)banned Ranveer. Amid all the controversy, Ranveer's official spokesperson shared their statement. The spokesperson said that the actor has consciously chosen to stay silent.

The actor's spokesperson said, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect (sic)."

The team shared that there has been several narratives and speculations but Ranveer "never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture." The spokesperson added, "His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

Ranveer's team shared, "He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success." The spokesperson claimed that the actor will continue to maintain his silence. The official stated, "Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."

The controversy between Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) began after reports surfaced that the actor had allegedly walked out of Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, shortly before production was expected to begin. Following his exit, Farhan and Excel Entertainment reportedly filed a complaint with FWICE, claiming the decision caused major financial and scheduling setbacks to the film. Reports also suggest that the producers are seeking compensation worth around Rs. 40-45 crore over the alleged losses.

After reviewing the matter, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, effectively asking industry workers and affiliated unions not to collaborate with the actor until the dispute is resolved. FWICE members reportedly stated that last-minute exits from big-budget films negatively impact not just producers but also hundreds of technicians and workers associated with the project.