'Ranveer Singh Was On Target After Dhurandhar Success': Netizens React After FWICE Ban Actor Amid Don 3 Row

FWICE Ban Ranveer Singh |

On Monday, during a press conference, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced that they have issued a ‘non-cooperative directive’ against Ranveer Singh, and anyone who is a member of the federation won't work with the actor until the Don 3 issue is solved. Netizens are quite upset with the actor being banned by the federation.

A netizen tweeted, "The jealousy, the bitterness, the desperation… actually embarrassing. Imagine being this nasty just to go FWICE and ask to ban Ranveer when already RS agreed to return sum of money after court case. Karma never sleeps, praying for FA downfall badly you gonna suffer you piece of shit (sic)."

FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh



The letter reads, "...The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Another X user wrote, "FWICE (left-dominated film body) has banned superstar #RanveerSingh after #FarhanAkhtar approached the body over actor’s exit from #Don3 💔 Bollywood industry has been asked not to work with Ranveer following the dispute. He was on their target after massive Dhurandhar success (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh fight gets huge and ugly turn now 😲 They used to be friends and now became enemy 🧐 Don 3 is the reason. Will #FarhanAkhtar dare to do the same with Shahrukh Khan when SRK refuse to do #Don3? #RanveerSingh surely upset many Bollywood beggies with Dhurandhar huge success (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Controversy

In 2023, it was announced that Ranveer will be playing the lead role in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. But, according to reports, a few weeks before the shoot, the actor decided to opt out of the movie. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, who were supposed to produce the film under Excel Entertainment, filed an official complaint with industry bodies against the actor, and now FWICE has banned the Dhurandhar actor.

Till now, neither Farhan nor Ranveer has spoken to the media about the controversy, and neither of them has given any statement about FWICE announcing a ban on the latter.