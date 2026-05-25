Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row: FWICE Bans Dhurandhar Actor - Deets Inside

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Monday, during a press conference, announced that they have banned Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 row. Chief Advisor of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit, stated that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint against Ranveer in the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, and while Sidhwani came and met them personally, Akhtar joined the meeting via a video call.

They informed the federation about the ongoing issue with Don 3 and Ranveer leaving the project just three weeks before the shoot. Pandit said that they invited Ranveer thrice to come and meet them personally, but he didn't respond. Later, when they announced the press conference, the actor sent an email to them stating that the issue didn't come under their jurisdiction.

FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh



The letter reads, "...The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

After Pandit, the President of FWICE, BN Tiwari, spoke to the media and said that they have issued a ‘non-cooperative directive’ against Singh. One of the members of the federation stated that from now onwards, whether it is a spot boy, director, cameraman or lightman, no one will work with Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Controversy

Ranveer was supposed to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. But, according to the reports, a few weeks before the shoot, the actor decided to opt out of the film. Farhan and his business partner, Ritesh Sidhwani, who were supposed to produce the film under Excel Entertainment, filed an official complaint with industry bodies against the actor.

Till now, neither Farhan nor Ranveer has spoken to the media about the controversy, and neither of them has given any statement about FWICE announcing a ban on the latter.

Ranveer Singh Upcoming Movies

Ranveer, who gave a blockbuster this year with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will next be seen in Pralay, which will be directed by Jai Mehta. Reportedly, the actor has also shot a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King.