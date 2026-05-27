Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row: Actor Offered ₹10 Crore To Farhan Akhtar And ₹25 Crore Discount On Another Film With Excel Entertainment: Report

Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row | Instagram

On Monday, at a press conference, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees issued a 'non-cooperation directive' against Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 row. Many reported that the actor was banned by the federation, but the chief advisor of FWICE later clarified that they can't banned anyone. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer in March had tried to solve the issue between him and the makers of Don 3, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

A source told the portal, “Ranveer’s team offered to pay Rs. 10 crores upfront to Excel Entertainment. In addition, they also offered a discount of Rs. 25 crores on any other film that Excel may want to do with him outside of Don 3. The idea was to compensate Excel immediately while also keeping the professional relationship open for the future.”

Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani Doesn't Want To Work With Ranveer Singh In Future?

The source further said, “Farhan and Ritesh were very clear that they did not want to work with Ranveer Singh after what they had gone through over the last two years. They felt that the delays, uncertainty and the eventual fallout had caused them serious financial and professional damage. Hence, they refused the offer. Their stand was that Excel should get upfront compensation.”

Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Controversy

Don 3 was announced in 2023 with Ranveer and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film didn't go on the floors, and there were reports that it might start rolling this year. However, according to reports, Ranveer left the movie a couple of weeks before the shoot.

Later, Farhan and Ritesh approached film bodies and filed complaint against Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh's Statement

After FWICE issued a 'non-cooperation directive' against, the actor's team shared a statement, which read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

The statement further read, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."