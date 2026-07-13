'Context & Respect Were Lost...': Muzammil Ibrahim Clarifies Viral 'I Was A Star, She Was Not' Remark On Deepika Padukone Breakup

Muzammil Ibrahim Clarifies Viral Deepika Padukone Interview Is Old | Photo Via Instagram

Actor and model Muzammil Ibrahim recently sparked debate after a video of him discussing his two-year relationship with Deepika Padukone during their modelling days in Mumbai went viral. In the interview, he said he had "no regrets" about their breakup. Days later, Muzammil has now issued a clarification that the clip was not recent but was taken from an interview recorded over a year ago that has only now resurfaced online. He also expressed disappointment that edited excerpts had stripped away the original context and the respect with which certain topics were discussed.

Muzammil Ibrahim Clarifies Viral Deepika Padukone Interview Is Old

Taking to his Instagram handle, Muzammil wrote, "The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as 'fresh claims' was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation. The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation."

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'Have Always Tried To Speak About People From My Past...'

He further added, "I have always tried to speak about people from my past with respect, and that remains unchanged. Like many others, I have spent years focused on building my work and my life, and that is where I hope the conversation remains. I stand by speaking honestly, and I stand by doing so respectfully."

What Muzammil Ibrahim Said

On Siddharth Kannan's podcast, the actor stated, "We broke up because I left her, but I don’t regret it. I am a tough guy, brother. I was a star at that time; she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love her work, and I feel really happy when I see her doing good in life."

The actor also shared that they remained in touch for some time after their relationship ended and would occasionally congratulate each other on their achievements before eventually losing touch after Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh.