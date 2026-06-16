 'Little Bit Too Much Violence...': Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone Reviews Son-In-Law Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
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'Little Bit Too Much Violence...': Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone Reviews Son-In-Law Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Prakash Padukone said he shares several common interests with son-in-law Ranveer Singh, particularly sports. "He keeps talking to me about sports," Prakash said, adding that they discuss cricket and football whenever possible. He also revealed their families take annual vacations together and praised Dhurandhar as a well-made film with impressive performances.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
'Little Bit Too Much Violence...': Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone Reviews Son-In-Law Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
Prakash Padukone Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar |

Former badminton player Prakash Padukone, father of actor Deepika Padukone, recently opened up about his relationship with his son-in-law Ranveer Singh and shared his thoughts on the film Dhurandhar, which he recently watched and appreciated.

'Bit Too Much Violence': Prakash Padukone On Dhurandhar

Speaking to Indian Express, Prakash said, "It's a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important."

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Beyond films, Padukone also spoke warmly about his family bond with Ranveer Singh, revealing that both families share a close relationship and make it a point to spend quality time together whenever possible.

According to Padukone, they try to go on holiday together at least once a year despite their busy schedules.

On Common Interests With Ranveer Singh

As Ranveer is deeply interested in sports, the two often engage in conversations about cricket, football and other games. "There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don’t get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it’s football or cricket," he added.

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He also shared a light-hearted detail about football preferences in the family, noting that Ranveer is an Arsenal fan, while his daughter Anisha Padukone supports Manchester United, adding a fun and friendly competitive spirit to their discussions.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second baby, and the couple shared the joyous news on social media on April 19, 2026.

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