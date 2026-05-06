Ranveer Singh Spotted With Daughter Dua As Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan Shoot King Song On Beach? Netizens Think So

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is winning hearts online after a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of King sparked speculation that he was spotted carrying daughter Dua while accompanying his actress-wife Deepika Padukone in Cape Town. For those unversed, Deepika is currently in South Africa shooting for King alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Amid the ongoing shoot, a BTS clip from the film’s set surfaced on Reddit and grabbed attention on social media. In the viral video, Deepika and Shah Rukh can reportedly be seen filming a song sequence on a beach. However, what caught fans’ attention was a person standing nearby with a grey umbrella while holding a baby in his arms.

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens began claiming that the man was Ranveer and the baby was the couple’s daughter, Dua.

Although there has been no official confirmation from makers, social media users were quick to point out that the figure’s appearance and body language resembled Ranveer. Several fans praised the actor for reportedly staying close to his family while Deepika continues her shoot schedule overseas.

According to a source quoted in reports, Ranveer has been balancing work and family life while also focusing on being a supportive husband and hands-on father.

"It’s nice to see how supportive Ranveer and Deepika are to each other. While Deepika has been busy shooting for King South Africa, even after groundbreaking success and putting together Pralay, he is spending time with his little Dua while mommy is filming, taking care of her. He’s being present and hands-on," the insider reportedly mentioned.

The source further added, “Dua has been his lucky charm with 3 Ds (Deepika, Dua, Dhurandhar) changing his life. There are still few days of shoot left but after giving Dhurandhars, Ranveer has chosen to be away from the spotlight which is surprising.”

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. The couple has since been keeping a relatively low profile regarding their personal life and parenthood journey.

The couple is now preparing to welcome their second child together.