Shah Rukh Khan Romances Deepika Padukone In Camps Bay, Does Action With Gun; Despite Siddharth Anand's Request, Fans Share King Leaked Videos - Watch

King Leaked Videos | X (Twitter)

A few days ago, pictures and a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of King in Cape Town, South Africa, surfaced on social media. Director Siddharth Anand requested fans not to share the leaked content. However, still once again two videos from the King sets are going viral.

In one video, we can see that SRK and Deepika are shooting for a romantic sequence, maybe for a song, in Camps Bay. In another video, the actor is seen shooting for an action sequence with a gun in his hands. Watch the viral videos below...

Shah Rukh Khan spotted filming a sequence in South Africa, pulling a gun from the back of the car. Source also added it's a song with an action sequence 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oCwVw3ZPkV — 🚩 (@ThunderPost_) May 4, 2026

Netizens React To King Leaked Videos

Reacting to the leaked videos, a netizen tweeted, "Poori film twitter par hi release hojaayegi (sic)." Another X user wrote, "@justSidAnand bhai bhat zyda videos aanelage hain (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "These leaks my God . I can’t keep calm! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

King Cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, King also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Rani Mukerji.

King Release Date

A few months ago, the makers of King announced the release date of the film. The movie is slated to release on December 24, 2026. Well, it won't get a solo release, as Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini is also slated to release during the Christmas weekend.

Deepika Padukone Pregnant

Deepika is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh, and a few days ago, she took to Instagram to inform her fans about it. However, the actress has decided to work during her pregnancy.

Currently she is shooting for King, and after wrapping up the Cape Town schedule of the film, the actress will return to Mumbai and start shooting for Raaka with Allu Arjun.