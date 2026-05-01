'Please Do Not...': Siddharth Anand Strongly Reacts To Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan's Leaked Photos From King Sets In Cape Town

Photo Via X

Director Siddharth Anand recently reacted to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's photos that were leaked on social media from his upcoming directorial King. The two actors were seen filming together during the South Africa schedule, and the images went viral. The duo was spotted holding hands at the shoot location, with crew members gathered around them.

Siddharth Anand reacts to King set photo leaks

Soon after, Siddharth urged fans not to leak any photos or videos from the film’s set, stating that the team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for audiences. Siddharth shared a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) on Friday (May 1), urging fans not to post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King.

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"The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support, and cooperation," read the statement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About King

The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Oberoi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Rani Mukerji and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others in key roles.

King marks Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut after her film debut with the 2024 Netflix film The Archies, where she played Veronica, after which she faced massive backlash for her performance.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.