'You Have To Be A Real Duffer...': Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Fires Back At Zakir Khan Over Bollywood 'Jealousy' Of Dhurandhar 2 Remark

Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Fires Back At Zakir Khan Over Bollywood 'Jealousy' Of Dhurandhar 2 Remark |

Zakir Khan sparked a buzz at the Chetak Screen Awards when he claimed that Dhurandhar left every filmmaker from Juhu to Bandra green with envy. Well, it looks like Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand isn’t taking it lightly, he appears to hit back at Zakir, even allegedly calling him "a real duffer" in a cheeky social media post.

Siddharth wrote, "Juhu-Bandra peeps have given all ATBB's since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution." Many wondered what ATBB actually meant. When a user asked Grok, it replied, "ATBB" means "All Time Blockbuster."

Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution 😂 — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2026

Although Siddharth did not name anyone, his post clearly seemed to take a dig at Zakir, who had said at the Chetak Screen Awards that directors from Juhu-Bandra were jealous of Dhurandhar's success. Zakir had stated, "Kitne hi Congratulatory post aap daal do, kitni hi story dal de, kitni hi interview mein aap bol de, my favorite film, magar sach toh ye hai ki Dhurandhar se sab ki jali toh hai." He then added, "Bomb film mein foote lyari mein par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (Bombs may have gone off in Lyari, but the smoke is rising all the way from Bandra to Juhu)."

Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution 😂 — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2026

To Siddharth's post, one reacted, "Hahahaha!! 100% And these are the same Juhu - Bandra peeps who ran this industry for decades and gave employment to millions of people including these new duffers."

Actress Ameesha Patel too reacted on Zakir's remark at Chetak Screen Awards. She took to X to write, "DUDE—Stop spreading NEGATIVITY! The film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, SALMAN, SUNNY, HRITHIK, AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge."