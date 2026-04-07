'Overwhelming...': Ashwin Dhar Aka Arshad Pappu Reacts To Comparison With Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 Look In Dhurandhar 2

Ashwin Dhar On Comparisons With Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 Look |

Actor Ashwin Dhar, who plays Arshad Pappu, the leader of the Pathan gang in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), has reacted to viral social media comparisons linking one of his looks in the film to Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. At the event, Khan wore an all-black Sabyasachi ensemble, layered with talismanic chains anchored by a crystal-studded pendant shaped like the letter K and a diamond star brooch on the lapel, with rings adorning his fingers. crafted in 18k gold and embellished with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine-cut, and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Ashwin Dhar On Comparisons With Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 Look

Ashwin's look in Dhurandhar 2 bore a similar resemblance, prompting netizens to even joke that Shah Rukh himself would have looked great playing Arshad Pappu. Reacting to the comparisons, Ashwin told Filmygyan, "For me it is something like such an overwhelming experience. When you are compared with Shah Rukh Khan, whether it is looks or costume, but you are shown alongside Shah Rukh Khan, that itself means a lot."

Ashwin Dhar On Arshad Pappu Memes

Further, Ashwin stated that he has been seeing all kinds of memes about his look in the film, including one suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan should be cast as Arshad Pappu. According to him, such comparisons are 'a big compliment,' and he is really enjoying the attention, having a lot of fun with the whole experience.

'Shah Rukh Khan Would Have Brought Something Different'

When asked whether Shah Rukh could have played the role himself, Dhar responded positively, acknowledging the senior actor’s experience. Ashwin said, "Of course. One hundred percent. Why not? He is a seasoned actor and would definitely have brought something different and special to the role."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

Dhurandhar 2 recorded its lowest collection on the third Monday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 10 crore on day 19, bringing its total to Rs. 1,023.77 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer is now the third-highest-grossing Indian film and aims to surpass Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 domestically.