Deepika Padukone To Have Packed Schedule During Pregnancy; Here’s All You Need To Know About King & Raaka's Shoot | FPJ Exclusive

Deepika Padukone usually leaves nothing to chance. Even an invite to a function has to be “tabled” in front of her by her managers. | Instagram & File Pic

Deepika Padukone usually leaves nothing to chance. Even an invite to a function has to be “tabled” in front of her by her managers. And, after she has considered the merits, the diva reverts, say sources.

Well, this is perfect thinking. However, sometimes when life just gives you something unexpected, then however planned you are, you need to quickly rethink. Rab di marzi hai, is how it is defined.

This is how her second pregnancy supposedly happened, say close sources. It is being said that Ranveer Singh and Deepika were pleasantly surprised when they realised that they were pregnant.

Rumours have it that they told close family that it wasn’t a planned one.

But, of course, they were ecstatic with the good news. And, shortly, they shared the news with the world too.

We hear it is a little over six to six-and-a-half months to D-day. And, Deepika, being the precision master that she is, has her entire work schedule worked out. A film source from an upcoming larger-than-life actioner said, “We respect her because she called us personally to tell us that she was expecting her second baby. She communicated to the maker that she would absolutely go out of her way to manage schedules so that no one stands inconvenienced. Her middle name is dedication.”

To South Africa with the King

The buzz is that her current film assignment is in South Africa. During her time there, she will shoot a song with Shah Rukh Khan for King, directed by Siddharth Anand. And, will reportedly also participate in some key action-packed climax sequences. Reports suggest that other actors like Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan are also a part of this foreign schedule.

On her return, DP will get into Raaka-mode

When she returns to India, Deepika is expected to join hotshot filmmaker Atlee’s Raaka opposite the Pan India Pushpa-craze, Allu Arjun, at a Mumbai studio. One hears the gorgeous Bollywood heroine, who is currently radiating the glow of a 1000-watt bulb, is expected to shoot for at least 50-60 days for Raaka. Reacting to news reports that suggested her role may be cut short because of her pregnancy, the makers had communicated to the media that there is absolutely no truth in this. Deepika’s role will be shot as envisioned by them at the start. It is also being suggested that DP will shoot some crucial action scenes in the coming months. None of this comes as a surprise. When Deepika was four-months pregnant with Dua back in 2024, the actress had shot some tough action sequences for Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe, Singham Again, in which she played Shakti Shetty. The filmmaker praised her dedication, especially because she was four months pregnant then, but was professionalism defined on set.

One hears that if there’s around 180 days to the time when Deepika and Ranveer’s second baby reportedly arrives, the actress is fully committed to her career in this phase. Between her film and commercial shoots, she’s got a chock-o-block diary. Last week, a source close to the actress communicated that Deepika is shooting for two of the biggest films being made in India currently. The source shared, “Amidst her pregnancy, Deepika is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka and will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.”

Guess, No. 1 heroines are made of sterner mettle than the damsels-in-distress.