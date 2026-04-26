Photos: Actress Mehreen Pirzada Gets Married In Intimate Ceremony; Srinidhi Shetty, Sonal Chauhan & Other Celebs Shower Love

Actress Mehreen Pirzada entered a new chapter in her life, as she tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday (April 26), surrounded by close family and friends. The actress kept her big day elegant and understated, sharing the first glimpse of her wedding on social media soon after the ceremony.

For the occasion, Mehreen chose a stunning blush-pink lehenga adorned with intricate sequin work, exuding classic bridal charm. She paired her outfit with a layered stone necklace, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, keeping her makeup soft and natural. Her hair was left open under a delicate veil, completing her graceful bridal look. The groom complemented her perfectly, also dressed in coordinated blush-pink attire as the couple exchanged vows.

Announcing the news online, Mehreen shared a series of dreamy wedding photos and kept the caption simple, writing "26.04.26," followed by infinity, red heart, and evil eye emoticons. She also introduced the hashtag “#ArshDiMehr,” a blend of the couple’s names, giving fans a subtle peek into her otherwise private relationship.

While Mehreen has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight, glimpses from her Instagram Stories revealed moments from the pre-wedding celebrations as well. As soon as the pictures went live, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and industry colleagues. Actor Srinidhi Shetty commented, "Congratulationssss babe...love n only loveee," while Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Omg. Congratulations".

Despite the buzz around the wedding, little is known about Mehreen’s husband, as the actor had remained tight-lipped about her relationship prior to the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mehreen was last seen in the period crime thriller Sultan of Delhi (2023), directed by Milan Luthria and written by Suparn Verma. The series featured an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya, and Harleen Sethi, and premiered on JioHotstar in October 2023.

She also headlined the Tamil entertainer Indira, directed by debutant Sabarish Nanda, alongside Vasanth Ravi.