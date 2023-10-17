Mehreen Pirzada SLAMS Those Calling Her Marital Rape Sequence In Sultan Of Delhi A 'Sex Scene': 'It Disturbs Me'

Actress Mehreen Pirzada, who recently made her OTT debut with Sultan of Delhi, has slammed those who called her marital rape sequence in Milan Luthria's show a 'sex scene'. The actress took to her official X account and said it is 'disturbing' to see such reports.

She wrote, "I hope my fans have enjoyed watching the series. Sometimes scripts demand certain actions which might go against your own morals. As a professional actor who considers acting an art and at the same time a job, one has to do certain scenes which are not palatable if they are part of the story’s narrative. There was a scene in Sultan Of Delhi that depicted a brutal Marital Rape. It pains me to see that a serious issue like Marital Rape has been described by many in the media as a Sex Scene."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mehreen added, "This trivializes something that is a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with. It disturbs me that a certain section of the media and people on social media have picked upon this, these people should understand that they have sisters and daughters too and I pray to god they never have to go through such trauma in their own lives as just the thought of such brutality and violence against women is repugnant."

In her long note, Mehreen also stated that the team of Sultan Of Delhi was 'extremely professional' in making sure that they, at no point, were not uncomfortable or exposed during the shooting of 'very difficult' scenes.

Mehreen primarily works in Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. She was also seen in Anushka Sharma's Phillauri.

Sultan of Delhi is based on Arnab Ray's 2016 book Sultan Of Delhi: Ascension. It stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Mouni Roy, Nishant Dahiya, Anupria Goenka and Harleen Sethi. The web series is directed by Milan Luthria and Suparn S Varma. It released on Disney+Hotstar on October 13.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)